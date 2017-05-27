'Red Nose Day Actually' proves that sequels can get it right sometimes

By Natalie Wolfe

Considering everything that has happened this week, sometimes the world needs a timely reminder that "good is actually going to win".

Red Nose Day Actually dropped exclusively in the UK back in March but has been unavailable to watch in full until now.

The sequel premiered in the US last night on NBC with the network releasing the entire video on Youtube.

It's been a mammoth 14 years since the original Love Actually redefined what it means to watch movies at Christmas time, and the sequel definitely doesn't disappoint.

You can read about the whole 16 minute sequel below.

If you don't have time to sit through the whole video, here are some of the highlights (and spoilers).

Andrew Lincoln still loves standing in doorway

The original featured Lincoln professing his love for Keira Knightley's character but this time, he came with a different motive - specifically finding out what happened to the rest of the cast

He also managed to follow through with his promise he'd marry a supermodel with Kate Moss walking into the shot and revealing they're married.

Hugh Grant still loves dancing

Hugh Grant, who starred as the UK's Prime Minister, still manages to dance through 10 Downing Street, albeit much slower and safer than his original dance.

This time, instead of dancing to Jump, he grooves along to Drake's Hotline Bling before he falls down the stairs and his wife, actor Martine McCutcheon laughs her head off at him.

"How many times have I told you not to dance down the stairs?" she tells him.

"When I hear that Hotline Bling, that can only mean one thing," he admits.

Bill Nighy is still hilarious

The actor, who starred as the rowdy ageing pop star Billy Mack, releases a new single for Red Nose Day telling the radio host he's only dropping the charity song for publicity.

"Come on Mikey, it must be pretty obvious. I've got an autobiography coming out and I need a bit of publicity," he admits.

Rowan Atkinson is still the longest gift wrapper in the world

Just like in the original, someone falls for Atkinson's seemingly simple gift wrap suggestion when he asks a child if he wants a red nose giftwrapped.

Atkinson adds everything from jelly beans to yoghurt covered raisins all while the shop line gets longer and longer.

Colin Firth is still terrible at Portuguese

Who could forget Colin Firth and Lúcia Moniz's iconic love story and how they managed to fall in love despite not being able to speak the same language.

And, 14 years on and three kids later (all of whom are bilingual), his Portuguese is still terrible.

When Moniz smiles at him and tells him in Portuguese that she's pregnant again he replies "That's great!"

Adding, "Can we have rice with it this time though, I'm getting a little sick of stir-fry".

Laura Linney is still stuck at work

But, she's finally found love. Answering the phone with "Hello darling" everyone's hearts simultaneously break thinking she's still pushing away love to care for her brother but, on the other end of the phone is Patrick Dempsey no less.

"I love you very much," he tells her. "I just can't resist the way you always answer the phone. You're a very nice wife," he adds.

Thomas Sangster is still a romantic at heart

Liam Neeson's step son surprises him in London only to reveal why he's come home - telling him love has been on his mind.

"The only person you've ever genuinely been in love with was that cute girl from school, you know the singer. You were 12," Neeson tells him before Olivia Olson, the singer he was in love with walks into shot.

"Hello sir," she says, before asking Neeson, "I was wondering if I could ask for your son's hand in marriage".

Hugh Grant is still an amazing Prime Minister

When a journalist asks him if, after 14 years he still felt as upbeat as he once did, Grant proves once again, he'd make a killer Prime Minister.

"Well um, interesting, obviously times for many people have got harder and people are nervous and fearful and it's not just in politics that things are tough. Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive," he says.

"But, let's look at the other side of the coin. Metallica's new album is an absolute cracker and on a deeper level I'm optimistic. Wherever you see tragedy you see bravery too, wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid.

"Today's Red Nose Day and people are giving their hard earned cash to people they will never meet but people whose pain and fear they want to feel and fight. So, it's not just romantic love which is all around, most people everyday, everywhere, have enough love in their heart to help human beings in trouble. Good is going to win, I'm actually sure of it," he adds.