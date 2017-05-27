1:30pm Sat 27 May
Gordan Ramsay is a 'normal dad' and 'never swears at home'

Gordon Ramsay during an episode of Hell's Kitchen. Photo / Getty
The 50-year-old celebrity chef is known for firing out expletives to contestants on Hell's Kitchen, but he is a completely different person when he is at home with his wife Tana and children, Matilda, 15, Holly, 17, Megan, 18, and Jack, 16, because he curbs his foul language and is just a "normal dad".

Special guest and Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda Ramsay on Masterchef. Photo / Getty
Speaking about the culinary mastermind and his potty mouth, Gordon's youngest child told Waitrose Weekend magazine: "He does not swear at home."

"He's just a normal dad."

And the budding food enthusiast - who has her own CBBC show titled Matilda and The Ramsey Bunch - thinks it's laughable when she sees her dad cursing on the television because it is a side to him she doesn't see.

(L to R) Gordon Ramsay, Megan Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Jack Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Tana Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards. Photo / Getty
She explained: "On telly he is like a strict teacher but when I watch him I find it funny because it is so different to how he is at home."

But Matilda believes the harsh words has "helped" contestants who appear on his shows.

She said: "My dad has helped loads of people in Kitchen Nightmares and while he can be harsh, it is for a good reason. Yes, he gets angry but it does make them better."

But instead of following in her father's footsteps and venting her anger, she simply heads to the kitchen to vent her frustration on food.

Special guest and Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda Ramsay (R) Checks on contestant Andrew's dish (L) in the Junior Edition: Family Style episode of Masterchef. Photo / Getty
She said: "When you are the youngest in a noisy family of six, you really have to shout to get noticed."

"Instead of shouting, I started cooking - it is easier to get attention by producing a tasty dinner for everyone than it is jumping up and down making a lot of noise all the time."

