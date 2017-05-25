The Stormtrooper who banged his head in Star Wars explains what happened

The man responsible for the most famous blooper in Star Wars history has broken his silence.

The scene in question is from the original 1977 movie when a group of Stormtroopers rush through a doorway on the Death Star and one of them accidentally bumps his head on the raised door.

It turns out the clumsy actor inside the Stormtrooper suit was Laurie Goode who told Heat Vision what really happened on set that day.

"It was a last-minute casting for me," Goode said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I received a phone call from my agent, who asked me for my measurement details.

Having told her, I was then asked if I would be free to replace fellow actor Peter Dukes on something called Star Wars, as Peter had phoned in sick."

The infamous scene was shot on the second day of filming when Goode was suffering from an "upset stomach".

"By midmorning I had paid three to four visits to the loo/bathroom," Goode said.

Continued below.

Related Content May the 40th be with you: 40 little-known facts about Star Wars Shortland Street cast of 1992: Where are they now? Karl Puschmann: Documentaries starting to beat blockbusters at their own game

"Having re-dressed myself and returned to the set, I felt the need to rush back to the gents' toilets, but I was placed in [the] shot. On about the fourth take, as I shuffled along, I felt my stomach rumbling, and 'bang,' I hit my head!

"As I wasn't moving too fast, it was more of a scuffed bash, so it didn't hurt, but as no one shouted 'cut,' I thought the shot wasn't wide enough for me to be in frame."

The actor, who was 31 years old when he filmed Star Wars, assumed that the head bang would be edited out of the movie before it reached cinemas.

"But when I did see it in the cinema, I thought: 'OMG, that's me!'" Goode said.

- news.com.au