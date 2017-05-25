Rebel Wilson says articles got her sacked, made work impossible

Rebel Wilson has claimed she was axed from two films and struggled to get work after a series of articles were published which she says painted her as a serial liar.

Wilson is currently on day three of her Supreme Court defamation trial in Australia and according to the Herald Sun, became emotional when describing her job woes.

The Pitch Perfect star is suing Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman's Day and Australian Women's Weekly, over eight articles she claims destroyed her career.

The articles were published ahead of Pitch Perfect 2 and led to Wilson losing work.

Wilson claims she was sacked from Kung Fu Panda 3 after working on it for 18 months, and was later replaced by Kate Hudson.

She said she was next sacked from Trolls after movie executives told her she was "too divisive" for the family film.

According to the Herald Sun, Wilson "was absolutely shocked and blindsided" and hasn't secured a single film role since the articles were published.

She said after those incidents, she started trying to develop her own films instead; one, a romantic comedy slated for Valentine's Day 2019, and the other a planned remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

