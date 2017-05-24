Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Star to pay for funerals of victims

By Marc Jackson

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester, according to reports.

An account dedicated to the pop superstar claims that the devastated singer has pledged to help the families of the 22 people who lost their lives in the bombing of Manchester Arena following her concert, Daily Mail reports.

The site, called Ariana Updates!, shared a post saying: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!"

MailOnline has contacted the star's spokesperson for comment.

After the devastating attack by British-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who detonated a device filled with nails and bolts in the packed foyer of the venue, Ariana tweeted her followers to say she was 'broken' by the news.

She has since suspended her Dangerous Woman tour and jetted home to the US.

Drummer Aaron Spears detailed the first moments of the tragic incident to Fox News in Washington on Tuesday - which saw the musician discuss the 'heartbreaking' moment they realised it was an act of terror, in the presence of so many children.

The drummer went on to confirm the band were all safe, but admitted that the 'painful memory will live with them all forever' in the message, posted to Twitter.

Ariana and the rest of their team had been on their way back to their dressing room when they heard the bomb go off, before they were evacuated in a matter of seconds after the "surreal" moment.

Explaining their confusion, he continued: 'We could hear people we had no idea what it was... There was all kinds of speculation as to what was going on...

"Like 5 minutes after getting to the room, security came in and informed us that we had to evacuate the building immediately.

"It was then that we realised this was serious. Initially we thought that the sound was all kinds of things but it didn't hit that this was a bomb until we were evacuated and they told us exactly what was going on."

The drummer went on to pen the band's devastation upon hearing the news - as they were aware so many children and teenagers had been present at the gig.

He continued: "It's so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows... I just keep thinking about them."

Aaron finished his statement by confirming to fans that the singer and the rest of the team escaped unharmed - but that they will forever be mentally scarred by the shocking attack.

"I'm extremely thankful that no one on the touring crew was physically hurt but this painful memory will live with us all forever," he concluded. "I'm still just in disbelief... It's so surreal..."

Ariana has remained silent on social media since telling fans she felt "broken' and was 'so so sorry" following the attack.

The singer, 23, wrote in an emotional tweet after the event: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, [I] am so so sorry. [I] don't have words."

Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, wrote: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

He went on to thank authorities in Manchester for their rapid response to the disastrous occurrence, added: "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana Grande's management have anbnounced the tour is suspended following the events in Manchester.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."

- Daily Mail