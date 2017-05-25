London premiere of Wonder Woman cancelled following Manchester attack

The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of Wonder Woman has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

Wonder Woman is the latest event cancelled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath, both acts saying they were doing so out of respect for the victims of the attack.

Cannes Film Festival held a moment of silence on Tuesday to honour the victims, while a fireworks show that was set to celebrate the festival's 70th birthday and a promotional event for Cars 3 were cancelled.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes promised his Paris show would go ahead, saying on Twitter: "Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend... I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation."

Grande's concerts through June 5 have been cancelled.

