4:01pm Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

London premiere of Wonder Woman cancelled following Manchester attack

Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman, due to be released worldwide on June 2. Photo / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP
Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman, due to be released worldwide on June 2. Photo / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of Wonder Woman has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

Wonder Woman is the latest event cancelled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath, both acts saying they were doing so out of respect for the victims of the attack.

A child places flowers at a square in Manchester following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert. Photo / AP
A child places flowers at a square in Manchester following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's concert. Photo / AP

Cannes Film Festival held a moment of silence on Tuesday to honour the victims, while a fireworks show that was set to celebrate the festival's 70th birthday and a promotional event for Cars 3 were cancelled.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes promised his Paris show would go ahead, saying on Twitter: "Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend... I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation."


Grande's concerts through June 5 have been cancelled.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 25 May 2017 16:01:04 Processing Time: 315ms