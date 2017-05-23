Live Nation says Ariana Grande show still on cards for NZ

Ariana Grande's New Zealand tour promoter Live Nation says her upcoming New Zealand show has not been cancelled.

In a statement issued to the NZ Herald, a representative said: "We have not been advised further on any change to Ariana Grande's scheduled New Zealand concert on September 2 at Spark Arena and don't wish to alarm her New Zealand fans with speculation around the tour until we receive further word."

Earlier today, at least 19 people were killed and a further 50 injured following a terrorist attack at Grande's concert in Manchester.

As previously reported Ariana Grande has suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour because of the horrific event.

Live Nation Entertainment has issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted by this devastating incident.

"Nothing further at this time. We'll update via socials etc ASAP if the Australian and New Zealand dates are impacted."

- NZ Herald