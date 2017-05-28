Global music star Sia set for Auckland show

Simon Plumb is a journalist for the Herald on Sunday

Global music star Sia is headed to New Zealand.

The multi-platinum selling Australian artist, songwriter and international icon is to perform one exclusive show in Auckland as part of an upcoming stadium tour.

The performer, who has collaborated with some of the most influential and prolific artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and David Guetta, will play Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday, December 5.

Tickets for the sole Kiwi date are expected to be in high demand and go on sale Wednesday, June 7 as part of her spectacular Nostalgic For The Present tour.

The Aussie known for wearing crazy wigs is the brains behind a raft of international smash hits.

Among her writing credits are Beyonce's Pretty Hurts, Rihanna's Diamonds and Katy Perry's Double Rainbow.

Racking up eight Grammy Award nominations, the 41-year-old has eked out a highly successful, and at times colourful, career in entertainment.

It all started in the early 1990s when she fronted Australian band Crisp, moving to London in 1997 when they split to work with renowned acid jazz artist Jamiroquai.

She also sung for Zero 7 on their first three studio albums. Their debut album Simple Things was a cult hit in the UK.

The most-streamed female artist on Spotify last year, Sia's accolades continue to build; currently gold in NZ, Cheap Thrills peaked at number six on the NZ Radioscope chart. Singles Elastic Heart and The Greatest were both top 10 radio hits in this country while her 2014 studio album 1000 Forms of Fear was also gold-selling.

The global pop sensation dazzled audiences with her unique live show at last year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, with TIME calling the performance "one of the festival's best".

Sia's performances will feature hit songs from her 2016 chart-topping and gold-selling album This is Acting, alongside iconic anthems from her previous releases; Chandelier, Elastic Heart, Clap Your Hands and more.

The singer is also a renowned vegan and animal activist, previously taking part in an advert for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as well as linking concerts to dog adoption services.

- Herald on Sunday