Ariana Grande's world tour suspended

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour after the deadly terror blast at Manchester Arena, which left 19 killed and up to 50 injured.

TMZ reports that she has indefinitely suspended her world tour, after she was "in hysterics" after the shocking attack.

Grande's Dangerous Woman tour was only seven shows into the European and UK leg when the Manchester deadly explosion occurred.

Manchester Arena in England's northwest, can hold 21,000 fans, giving it the highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the UK.

Grande tweeted her first words after the attackm, saying "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her Dangerous Woman Tour started in February in the US and played 37 shows in North America and Canada - the biggest being to 26,000 people a night for two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the US she played to an average of 12,000 people each night.

Her next show is scheduled for London's 20,000 capacity 02 Arena on Thursday and Friday.

Grande's itinerary, as it stands, then includes 25 shows in Europe, Latin America, Asia and New Zealand before her first Australian shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on September 4. The venue holds around 14,000 people in concert mode.

Grande has two Melbourne shows (September 4 and 5), two Sydney shows at the ICC Theatre on September 8 and 9 (around 9000 capacity) and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on September 12 (around 14,500 capacity) before the tour is due to end in Hong Kong on September 21.

It will be Grande's first Australisian tour, although she visited for a promotional tour in 2014.

Obviously it is too soon to know if the tour will be affected, or if this will be a turning point in venue security globally.

Her Australian promoter Live Nation said today in a statement "We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy and our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

Grande, who turns 24 next month, got her big break in the kids TV show Victorious when she was 16. She then launched a music career.

Her second album, 2014's My Everything and last year's Dangerous Woman both made No. 1 while she has had nine Top 20 singles including Problem, Break Free, Bang Bang, Love Me Harder, One Last Time, Focus, Into You and Side By Side.

Her fanbase - who call themselves Arianators - are predominantly young females, with many parents buying tickets to accompany their children to her concerts.

