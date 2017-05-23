Ed Sheeran has already sold out his Auckland shows

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Auckland shows already appear to have sold out.

Sheeran is set to perform five shows in Auckland next year: at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, 25 and 26; and at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29 and 31.

Last week's pre-sale demand saw the pop star add two extra Auckland shows and an extra Dunedin show to his original itinerary.

Tickets for all three Auckland shows went on sale today at 1pm and by 1.40pm, his first two shows were reported to be sold out.

Only a handful of select tickets to Sheeran's third show - on March 26 - appeared to be available.

It is set to break records as the biggest tour in New Zealand, topping Adele's recent three-night stand at Mt Smart Stadium in March.

With 14 dates planned, Sheeran's Australasian tour is set to equal the record set by AC/DC in 2010 for the number of stadium shows played on one tour.

Fans took to Twitter to share their ticket buying stories.

Some celebrated, while others despaired.

@edsheeran omg I just bought tickets for one of your shows in Auckland!!!!! I can't wait!! Jsjfheidnwkxksjs — Kate (@maramatomlinson) May 23, 2017

@edsheeran tried to get 4 tickets to an Auckland show for over an hour Would've loved to see u live. Thanks for giving me a chance to try — Christina Purdon (@ChristinaPurdon) May 23, 2017

Holy moly @edsheeran Auckland shows sold out fast. By 1:02pm by the looks! — Kaylene Wakefield (@itskaylenejane) May 23, 2017

During last week's pre-sale, tickets for Sheeran's shows soon appeared on resale sites, often for inflated prices.

One Dunedin mother paid $1223 for three tickets which should have only cost $90 each, after her daughter, 11, bought them from Viagogo accidentally.

In a statement, Sheeran said he couldn't believe how in demand tickets to his shows were.

"I'm overwhelmed with the response, to match that record is very humbling. I really can't wait to get down there."

Tickets go on sale for his Dunedin shows at 2pm.

