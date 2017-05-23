3:10pm Tue 23 May
Music world unites in shock over deadly blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Updated less than a minute ago

The entertainment industry is reeling today after news of a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that's killed 19 people.

The explosion, which is understood to have occurred outside the venue in the minutes after the concert had finished, has left 19 people dead and more than 50 injured.

Manchester Police say the scene is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.

Grande herself was not hurt in the blast. She tweeted a heartfelt message to her fans hours after the blast.

Grande said: "from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. i don't have words".


TMZ reported that the singer is "in hysterics" and "in no condition to perform."

The next scheduled concert of her Dangeorous Woman world tour, which visits New Zealand in September, is set to take place at London's O2 Arena on May 25. That concert is now up in the air - both over safety concerns and Grande's emotional state.

The incident happened at around 10.35pm local time in Manchester - but across the country and around the world, some of the entertainment industry's biggest names have voiced their sorrow over the tragedy.

Kiwi singer Lorde summed it up best when she said: "Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari."













- news.com.au

