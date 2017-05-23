Music world unites in shock over deadly blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The entertainment industry is reeling today after news of a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that's killed 19 people.

The explosion, which is understood to have occurred outside the venue in the minutes after the concert had finished, has left 19 people dead and more than 50 injured.

Manchester Police say the scene is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.

Grande herself was not hurt in the blast. She tweeted a heartfelt message to her fans hours after the blast.

Grande said: "from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. i don't have words".

TMZ reported that the singer is "in hysterics" and "in no condition to perform."

The next scheduled concert of her Dangeorous Woman world tour, which visits New Zealand in September, is set to take place at London's O2 Arena on May 25. That concert is now up in the air - both over safety concerns and Grande's emotional state.

The incident happened at around 10.35pm local time in Manchester - but across the country and around the world, some of the entertainment industry's biggest names have voiced their sorrow over the tragedy.

Kiwi singer Lorde summed it up best when she said: "Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari."

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Terrible sad news at @ArianaGrande concert. People spend months looking forward to watching their idol, and then this. Sending love to all. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 23, 2017

God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER...HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

