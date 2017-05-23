Pop star Katy Perry will be paid $35 million to judge American Idol

Katy Perry will be paid $25 million US ($35,728,000 NZ) to judge American Idol.

The Chained to the Rhythm hitmaker was announced as one of the panelists on the rebooted talent show last week and it has now emerged the 32-year-old singer was able to land a bumper pay deal as ABC executives were so determined to sign up a big name as head judge before their Upfronts presentation last week.

A source told TMZ: "Katy had all the leverage. If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they'd be screwed."

Katy was said to have rejected a $20 US million offer to be a judge on the show in 2012.

Insiders also revealed to the website that host Ryan Seacrest is "on the verge" of signing a deal to return to present the talent contest, though it's unclear if he'll beat his previous $15 million-a-season contact.

The Dark Horse singer previously said she was "honoured and thrilled" to lead the judging panel when the talent contest returns next year.

She said: "I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

Entertainment President of ABC Channing Dungey added in a press release for the show:

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."