Five things you need to know about Ariana Grande

A pop concert by Ariana Grande, whose is due in New Zealand in September, has been rocked by explosions.

Video footage showed people fleeing in tears from Manchester Arena after reports of explosions at the end of Grande's concert, according to Daily Mail.

Grande had reportedly left the stage and finished her concert when the venue was hit by two explosions.

Here are some key facts about the 23-year-old:

1. She's coming to New Zealand

The singer is due to perform at Spark Arena on September 2, marking her first performance in New Zealand. The tour follows her 2016 album Dangerous Woman, which hit No.

1 in New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Spain and Taiwan.

2. She was a teen star

The 23-year-old shot to fame on Nickelodeon's Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2015 and followed a performing arts high school called Hollywood Arts High School. She played a character called Cat Valentine.

3. She has a huge following

She boasts 103 million Instagram followers, 45 million Twitter followers and 22 million Spotify streams. She has been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

4. She has pulling power

Dangerous Woman includes collaborations from Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Future, and features top singles Into You, Side to Side and Everyday.

5. She supports LGBT rights

She has followed Kabbalah teachings since the age of 12, along with her brother Frankie, believing "the basis lies in the idea that if you're kind to others, good things will happen to you." Some of her songs, such as Break Your Heart Right Back, are supportive of LGBT rights.

