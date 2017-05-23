Those Game of Thrones dragons just got a hell of a lot bigger

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

New photos from the next season of Game of Thrones show some changes are in store.

Mostly, the dragons are bigger now. Much bigger.

A series of new set photos have been published by Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show's seventh season debut in June.

But one in particular has fans very excited.

It shows the dragon Drogon "all grown up" with Daenerys sitting on his back, surrounded by flames.

"The dragons this year are the size of 747s," director Matt Shakman told EW. "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch - his flame is 30-feet in diameter."

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

No one can tell me this isn't a real dragon in Game of Thrones. So excited for July 16 https://t.co/HPtb0vKbiG pic.twitter.com/GAs8ItxtDy — Valerie Turpin (@valeriecturpin) May 22, 2017

@LeanneR0408 @_Mini_Bart look at that dragon!

⚡️ "The dragons in Season 7 of Game of Thrones are no joke"https://t.co/XFN9UiYQpM — Stacey (@Stacerino_2) May 22, 2017

Omg those game of thrones pictures look sick! Especially Danny and her dragon!! hurry up! #GOT7 — (@JasamNation) May 22, 2017

- NZ Herald