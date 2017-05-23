8:32am Tue 23 May
Those Game of Thrones dragons just got a hell of a lot bigger

New photos from the next season of Game of Thrones show some changes are in store.

Mostly, the dragons are bigger now. Much bigger.

A series of new set photos have been published by Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show's seventh season debut in June.

But one in particular has fans very excited.


It shows the dragon Drogon "all grown up" with Daenerys sitting on his back, surrounded by flames.

"The dragons this year are the size of 747s," director Matt Shakman told EW. "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch - his flame is 30-feet in diameter."

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.




- NZ Herald

