Lorde puts on karaoke show at Billboard Awards

You've heard of the term "glorified karaoke", but now Lorde has given it a whole new meaning.

The Kiwi pop star performed her hit Green Light at the Billboard Awards today, on a set imitating a cheap karaoke lounge.

It had red lights, a dodgy looking couch, some unimpressed extras and an old TV presenting the lyrics while Lorde danced around the otherwise sombre-looking set with gusto.

The awards were dominated by hip hop artist Drake, who beat Adele's record by picking up 13 awards.

Drake scored a total of 22 nominations and took out the prizes for top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album among others.

"I got my whole family up here," said Drake, who stood onstage with nearly two dozen people, including his father, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake was presented the top artist award by Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson's eldest son. Drake beat out Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers for the top prize. Of those nominees, only Drake and the Chainsmokers attended the Billboard Awards.

But other big names showed up.

Cher, who received the Icon award, sang her dance anthem "Believe" in a glittery number that included pasties and blonde hair with pink tips. She later changed to a huge, curly black 'do - and wore a black sheer bodysuit and leather jacket for "If I Could Turn Back Time." Her performance had the audience on its feet, singing and dancing.

"I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old and I've been doing it for 53 years," said Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday. "And I can do a five-minute plank. Just saying."

"I think luck has so much to do with my success with a little bit of something thrown in," she added.

Another highlight was Celine Dion.

In a beautiful, Met Gala-ready white gown, she belted out "My Heart Will Go On," the Oscar-winning song from "Titanic." The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. John Legend and Florida Georgia Line also had a shining moment when they sang a duet version of the country duo's soft hit, "H.O.L.Y."

Dan Reynolds of the rock band Imagine Dragons led a moment of silence for Chris Cornell, who died Thursday. He called the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer "a true innovator," ''a musical architect," ''a prolific songwriting" and "a legendary performer" - as a large photo of Cornell singing with his eyes closed was displayed behind him.

"We send our respects as well as our love to Chris' family at this time," Reynolds said.

Diddy also honoured his former friend and artist Notorious B.I.G, who would have turned 45 today. Diddy also introduced CJ Wallace, B.I.G's son, who spoke about his father's legacy. Then Diddy showed the trailer of the documentary, "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story," which will be available on Apple Music on June 25.

Here are the winners from the Billboard Awards' top categories:

- Top artist: Drake.

- Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

- Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, "Views."

- Top female artist: Beyonce.

- Top male artist: Drake.

- Top new artist: Zayn.

- Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

- Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

- Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

- Top rap artist: Drake.

- Top country artist: Blake Shelton.

- Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

- Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

- Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

- Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

- Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

- Top social artist: BTS.

- Top touring artist: Beyonce.

- Chart achievement award: twenty one pilots.

- Icon award: Cher.