Runner-up Lily calls The Bachelor 'twisted'

Just moments after being dumped by The Bachelor on national television, runner-up Lily McManus has called the experience "twisted".

McManus was told by Zac Franich in the finale of The Bachelor NZ that "right now I'm not the right guy for you" and that he was choosing Viarni Bright instead.

Straight after the episode, McManus took to Instagram to call her experience on the show "twisted".

"Not a lot hits me hard but this sure did," she said. "This whole twisted experience is going stay inside me for a real long time."

Aight firstly I want to say I'm bloody proud of you @zacfranich, you're a good man. I care a whole heap about @viarnibright and yourself, honestly I couldn't want anything more than for you both to be happy. Secondly, not a lot hits me hard but this sure did. This whole twisted experience is going stay inside me for a real long time. To all the 12/10 people that I met, to the family that I made, thanks for ruining my brain cells with your interview questions, thanks for putting up with my shit, sorry for all the trouble I intentionally caused, thanks for the laughs and more importantly thanks for the love. I stuck to everything that I believe in and as much as my mother wants to break my knees for it, I was 100% myself. To everyone that's been sending their love and to everyone who has been personally offended by my table manners, thank you! #thebachelornz A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@liilymcmanus) on May 21, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

McManus went on to wish Franich and Bright all the best, saying: "honestly I couldn't want anything more than for you both to be happy".

She also apologised for "all the trouble I intentionally caused".

- NZ Herald