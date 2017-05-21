'You are twilight and star burn': Bandmate's heartfelt poem for Chris Cornell

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Guitar legend Tom Morello has paid tribute to his late friend and former Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell by penning a heartfelt poem.

Cornell, 52, was found dead in the bathroom of his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday night, just hours after Sound Garden's concert in the city.

Morello took to Instagram to honour the music sensation.

"Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent," the guitarist's post read.

That same night, he wrote a poem in tribute to Cornell.

You're a prince, you're a snare, you're a shadow

You're twilight and star burn and shade

You're a sage, you're a wound shared, you're masked

You're a pillar of smoke, you're a platinum heart

You're a brush fire, you're caged, you're free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

You're open armed, you're armed, you're true

You're a revealer of visions, you're the passenger, you're a never fading scar

You're twilight and star burn and shade

You're the secret veiled, you're the secret revealed, you're surrounded no more

You're not there, now you're always here

You're a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You're the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline : 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald