Heidi Klum's Aussie ex Martin Kirsten found Chris Cornell dead after giving him to Ativan pills

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. Photo / Getty
Heidi Klum's Australian ex, Martin Kirsten, gave Chris Cornell two pills before his death, according to a police report.

The Detroit News obtained a police report which states that Kirsten gave Cornell two Ativan pills to combat anxiety after he came to his hotel room to fix his computer following his concert in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Heidi Klum and Martin Kristen. Photo / Getty
The former Soundgarden front man had a prescription for the tablets.

However, just 45 minutes later Cornell's wife Vicky called Kirsten in a panic, asking the bodyguard to check on Cornell because "he did not sound like he [was] okay".

Kirsten tried to get hotel management to open the door but they refused to because he was not registered to the room.

Heidi Klum and Martin Kristen. Photo / Getty
So he kicked in the singer's hotel room door and found him dead on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Cornell but at 1:30am, Cornell was officially pronounced dead by a doctor who was brought to the scene.

Ativan has been said to give users suicidal thoughts if taken in a high dosage.
Cornell's family has disputed the medical examiners call that he deliberately took his own life.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions," the family's lawyer Kirk Pasich said in a statement.

Chris Cornell and Vicky Cornell. Photo / Getty
"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."

Kirsten was Heidi Klum's bodyguard before things turned romantic for the pair, who then dated for 18 months.

Chris Cornell and Vicky with their kids. Photo / Getty
Klum's ex husband Seal infamously threw shade at Kirsten when the pair got together, not long after Klum ended her marriage.

"While I didn't expect anything better from him [the bodyguard], I would of thought that Heidi would have shown a little more class and at least waited until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help, as it were," he said.

- news.com.au

