Sequel of Mamma Mia! announced ten years after the first musical movie was released

Mamma Mia, here we go again isn't just a line from one of ABBA's hit songs, it's also going to be the name of the hotly anticipated sequel of the original musical movie.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel is due for release on July 20 next year, 10 years after the original Mamma Mia! hit cinemas.

The original ended up becoming a huge box office success, grossing more than US $600 million worldwide.

Mamma Mia! was so popular that, at the time of its release, it was the highest grossing film in UK history. It has since dropped down to 9th position.

According to Deadline, the entire original cast will reunite for the musical sequel which starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski.

And, if you were worried about the sequel repeating some of ABBAs iconic hits, those producing the film have promised to build a whole new soundtrack from the extensive number of ABBA hits.

Phyllida Llyod, also known for directing The Iron Lady, directed the original movie however the sequel will instead be directed by Ol Parker.

Parker is best known for writing The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and has also signed on to write the Mamma Mia! sequel.

And, just like the first movie, original members of ABBA Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have signed on to provide music and lyrics and oversee everything as executive producers.

Continued below.

Related Content Kylie confirms split from fiancé Joshua Sasse amid 'suspicions about his relationship with an actress' Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski engaged after dating for six months Review: Mamma Mia

The sequel will also reportedly be shot at the Greek island of Skopelos, where the original was filmed.

Since Mamma Mia! was released, the locals noticed a boom in tourism to their tiny island with a number of them complaining about overcrowding and rising prices.

One local, 79-year-old Nina Koukovinas, told the Daily Mail back in 2009 she missed the peace and quiet of the once tranquil island.

"If only they could turn the clock back to when things were more normal and people had better manners," she said.

- news.com.au