Chris Cornell's family disputes suicide call made by medical examiner

Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell's family are disputing the medical examiner's finding that the singer intentionally took his own life.

A lawyer for the 52-year-old's family want a toxicology report to show whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he died.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions," the statement said, according to Pitchfork. "Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise."

Cornell was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after police found him on the floor of his hotel room's bathroom just hours after he performed a concert in Detroit.

In a separate statement, Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, also said the medication may have played a role in his death.

"When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different," she wrote. "When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him," she said. "What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

In 2000, Cornell had a daughter, Lillian, with first wife, Susan Silver. He then a daughter, Toni, and son, Christopher, in 2004 and 2008 respectively, with second wife, Vicky.

He helped create a new wave of music called the "Seattle sound", which paved the way for grunge bands like Nirvana.

Where to get help

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- news.com.au