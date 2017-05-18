Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dead at 52, says representative

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died today in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it.

The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Cornell's last social media post came just eight hours ago. When he tweeted about about Soundgarden's show in Detroit.

With his powerful, nearly four-octave vocal range, Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden, which emerged as one of the biggest bands out of Seattle's emerging music scene, joining the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

Formed in 1984 by Cornell, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto, Soundgarden's third studio album, "Badmotorfinger," in 1991 spawned enormously popular singles "Jesus Christ Pose," "Rusty Cage" and "Outshined" that received regular play on alternative rock radio stations.

Cornell also collaborated with members of what would become Pearl Jam to form Temple of the Dog, which produced a self-titled album in 1991 in tribute to friend Andrew Wood, former frontman for Mother Love Bone.

WTF happened in Detroit? Apparently, @ChrisCornell just died...but he just tweeted 7 hrs ago about the show...if true, #RIP pic.twitter.com/hklRjX0hVE — Ursula K Raphael :skull_and_crossbones: (@astradaemon) May 18, 2017

Three years later, Soundgarden broke through on mainstream radio with the album "Superunknown," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Record in 1995.

It included hit singles "Spoonman," "Fell on Black Days," "Black Hole Sun," "My Wave" and "The Day I Tried to Live."

Soundgarden disbanded in 1997 due to tensions in the band, and Cornell pursued a solo career.

In 2001, he joined Audioslave, a supergroup that included former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford.

The band released three albums in six years and also performed at a concert billed as Cuba's first outdoor rock concert by an American band, though some Cuban artists have disputed that claim.

Audioslave disbanded in 2007, but Cornell and Soundgarden reunited in 2012 and released the band's sixth studio album, "King Animal" in 2012.

In addition to his music, Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Rock guitarist Dave Navarro was one of the first to pay tribute on social media.

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

In 2015, Cornell performed at Auckland's ASB Theatre, where according to our reviewer he "looked every inch the towering Grunge God".

And just last month, Cornell appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Watch me & Matt Cameron perform "The Promise" live on @FallonTonight. Tune in tonight at 11:35pm/EST on NBC. #KeepThePromise pic.twitter.com/gPquIbEKfR — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) April 19, 2017

- AP