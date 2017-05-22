Vote: The quest for NZ's unofficial national anthem

As we come to the end of New Zealand Music Month, we're on the hunt for the nation's favourite song.

The term "unofficial national anthem" gets thrown around pretty generously when it comes to Kiwi music - a quick count shows we've used it a good dozen times across the NZ on Screen website alone.

While, to some, God Defend New Zealand might not be the catchiest tune ever written, only a handful of our homegrown hits can really claim to throw down a serious challenge to it.

From Loyal to Royals, here we profile 12 of the strongest contenders - with a chance for you to have your say as to who should come out on top.

Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over

The Exponents - Why Does Love Do this to Me?

Lorde - Royals

A double dose of Dave Dobbyn - Loyal

...or Slice of Heaven?

Patea Maori Club - Poi E

Bic Runga - Sway

Blam Blam Blam - There is No Depression in New Zealand

Dragon - April Sun in Cuba

The Fourmyula - Nature

Netherworld Dancing Toys - For Today

Fred Dagg - We Don't Know How Lucky We Are

And the wild card:

Only in New Zealand could an Engelbert Humperdinck B-side become the party soundtrack to a nation. Originally released as the flip side to Release Me, Ten Guitars was discovered by a Rotorua radio DJ in 1967. The rest, as they say, is history...

