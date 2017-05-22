Vote: The quest for NZ's unofficial national anthem

The term "unofficial national anthem" gets thrown around pretty generously when it comes to Kiwi music - a quick count shows we've used it a good dozen times across the NZ on Screen website alone.
While, to some, God Defend New Zealand might not be the catchiest tune ever written, only a handful of our homegrown hits can really claim to throw down a serious challenge to it.
From Loyal to Royals, here we profile 12 of the strongest contenders - with a chance for you to have your say as to who should come out on top.
Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over
The Exponents - Why Does Love Do this to Me?
Lorde - Royals
A double dose of Dave Dobbyn - Loyal
...or Slice of Heaven?
Patea Maori Club - Poi E
Bic Runga - Sway
Blam Blam Blam - There is No Depression in New Zealand
Dragon - April Sun in Cuba
The Fourmyula - Nature
Netherworld Dancing Toys - For Today
Fred Dagg - We Don't Know How Lucky We Are
And the wild card:
Only in New Zealand could an Engelbert Humperdinck B-side become the party soundtrack to a nation. Originally released as the flip side to Release Me, Ten Guitars was discovered by a Rotorua radio DJ in 1967. The rest, as they say, is history...