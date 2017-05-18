Watch: Kiwi comics screw up Billy T's best jokes

Anika Moa decided to get to know this year's Billy T Award nominees by testing their knowledge of the legendary comedian's best jokes.

And they did not fare well.

Several local comedians - including Angella Dravid and Paul Williams - bungled a classic Billy T James punchline when Moa asked them to finish the joke.

But Ray O'Leary saved the day, quickly nailing it.

Watch the clip below (warning: offensive language).







Moa also had Māori party co-leader Marama Fox on her show, in which Fox showed off her rapping skills and recreated her interview walk-out from The Nation.







* All Talk With Anika Moa screens on Maori TV on Wednesday night.

- NZ Herald