Watch: Kiwi comics screw up Billy T's best jokes

Paul Williams reacts with horror after forgetting the punchline to one of Billy T James' most famous jokes.
Anika Moa decided to get to know this year's Billy T Award nominees by testing their knowledge of the legendary comedian's best jokes.

And they did not fare well.

Several local comedians - including Angella Dravid and Paul Williams - bungled a classic Billy T James punchline when Moa asked them to finish the joke.

But Ray O'Leary saved the day, quickly nailing it.

Watch the clip below (warning: offensive language).



Moa also had Māori party co-leader Marama Fox on her show, in which Fox showed off her rapping skills and recreated her interview walk-out from The Nation.



* All Talk With Anika Moa screens on Maori TV on Wednesday night.

