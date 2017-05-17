Ed Sheeran adds two more shows

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he is adding two more shows to his New Zealand tour next year, with both Auckland and Dunedin getting a gig each.

The first new date is at Auckland's Mt Smart on Monday, 26 March, giving him a three-night residency at the venue.

The second new date is at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, 31 March.

General tickets for all shows, including the newly added gigs, go on-sale next Tuesday, 23 May. Auckland sales kick off at 1pm, while the Dunedin sales open an hour later at 2pm.

