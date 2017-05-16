Tickets to Ed Sheeran's New Zealand shows are already being scalped

By Timothy Brown

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Tickets to Ed Sheeran's Dunedin concert are yet to go on sale to the general public, but scalpers have already swooped to take advantage of punters.

Pre-sale tickets to the show - at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29 - sold out in about 20 minutes yesterday.

The same thing happened for his Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, leading to a second show being announce for March 25.

But almost immediately after the pre-sales, tickets began to appear online at highly inflated prices.

Tickets valued at $69 in the pre-sale were being offered for more than five times that price.

A pair of tickets bought for $159 each were being on-sold together at $1403.

Promoter Brent Eccles, of Frontier Touring, hit out at the scalpers.

''If there was any chance in the world not to honour them we wouldn't,'' he said.

''We don't like it. The artists don't like it. It's not right. It's a pretty poor practice.''

Many consumers were being misled into thinking that on-selling agents were the genuine promoter, which irked him further.

''People get duped into going to these sites.''

Continued below.

Related Content Ed Sheeran confirms second Auckland show Ed Sheeran fans go into lockdown on ticket release day Video Watch: Ed Sheeran thinks NZ is better than Australia

One successful ticket buyer, Amelia Hermens from Dunedin, joked the wait to get tickets was ''worse than having children''.

But Trista Townsend wasn't so lucky. She ''desperately, desperately wanted tickets'', and would try again next week when general tickets went on sale.

''I've gone from happy to sad to nearly tears,'' she said.

Those wanting to secure tickets at the promoter's price could attempt to buy them from next Tuesday at 2pm during the general sale.

A second Ed Sheeran concert in Auckland was announced as a result of demand, as pre-sale allocations were exhausted in minutes in both centres.

No decision had been made on a second concert for Dunedin, but Frontier Touring had not ruled it out, Mr Eccles said.

Ed Sheeran

March 24 & 25: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

March 29: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

- Otago Daily Times