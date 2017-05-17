9:44am Wed 17 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Photos reveal Tom Cruise's New Zealand set for Mission: Impossible 6 is going up fast

Updated 1 min ago

Newly released images reveal the South Island movie set soon to be graced by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

The big budget blockbuster Mission: Impossible 6 is set to be shot in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy later this year.

A building under construction for the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.
A building under construction for the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.


The Rees Valley near Glenorchy, where Mission: Impossible 6 is due to begin filming.
The Rees Valley near Glenorchy, where Mission: Impossible 6 is due to begin filming.

Filming began on April 8 and was announced by director Christopher McQuarrie with this tweet:


Cruise, 54, was seen filming scenes this week in Paris, waving to fans as he rehearsed a high octane speed boat sequence, reported The Daily Mail.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the sixth instalment in the series isn't due for release until the middle of next year.

The film's other stars include Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin,
Sean Harris and Henry Cavill.

Cruise spent several months in Taranaki filming The Last Samurai in 2003.

Continued below.

Related Content

Buildings under construction for the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.
Buildings under construction for the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.


The set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.
The set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.


The set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.
The set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.

The star is known for doing all of his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible movie series, including abseiling down high rise buildings and being strapped to the side of a plane.

A no entry sign is visible near the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.
A no entry sign is visible near the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison recently said the sixth instalment would "top anything that's come before" and revealed Cruise has been in training for a year in preparation for the role.

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out," Ellison told Collider.

"It's gonna be mind-blowing."

The Mission: Impossible 6 movie set in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy, New Zealand.
The Mission: Impossible 6 movie set in the Rees Valley near Glenorchy, New Zealand.

The film is being shot in Paris, London, India and New Zealand.

Mission: Impossible 6 is due for release on July 27, 2018.

Read more: Five things Tom Cruise could shoot in New Zealand for Mission Impossible 6

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 17 May 2017 09:44:46 Processing Time: 15ms