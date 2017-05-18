Movie Review: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

After a string of savage initial reviews, a less-than-stellar opening last weekend at the US box office, and a widely-mocked David Beckham cameo, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been hastily deemed the first blockbuster bomb of the year. It's actually not that bad. Heck, I even kind of liked it.

It's not difficult to see why Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie's take on the Arthurian legend has been dealt such a critical drubbing - there's a whole bunch of easily-identifiable influences colliding on screen. It's informed almost equally by Lord of the Rings and Ritchie's own Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

The resulting mixture of epic high fantasy and street-level geezer shenanigans constantly threatens to spill over into Monty Python territory, and for some audience members, it just might.

But if you're willing to go along with the movie's inherent ridiculousness, there's a whole pile of old fashioned fantasy adventure fun to enjoy here.

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) plays the young Arthur as a street-smart wheeler-dealer with a string of underground connections. Raised in a brothel, he has no knowledge of his regal lineage, until that is, a chance encounter with a certain sword in a stone.

Jude Law offers up a delightfully preening panto villain turn as Vortigern, the ruling king buoyed by dark magic who seeks to crush Arthur's prophecised ascension to the throne.

There's a barrage of anachronistic elements in play, including multiple plot-accelerating montages, insanely bombastic audio cues and CGI-enhanced fight sequences. You'll either be carried along, or recoil at the lack of respect. I am in the former camp.

If nothing else, this is a heck of a lot more entertaining than the staid 2004 King Arthur film starring Clive Owen.

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana

Director: Guy Ritchie

Rating: M (Violence and offensive language)

Running time: 126 mins

Verdict: The legend goes geezer to deliver plenty of OTT fun

- NZ Herald