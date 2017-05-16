3:27pm Tue 16 May
Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin normally looks like this but has undergone a dramatic makeover for a magazine shoot. Photo / Getty
Terri Irwin normally looks like this but has undergone a dramatic makeover for a magazine shoot. Photo / Getty

We're used to seeing Terri Irwin in her iconic khaki uniform with her signature thick blonde fringe, but shock photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri looks like a total bombshell in the shots.

According to The Hits, friends told New Idea magazine that Terri stuck with her look for decades because she wanted to be taken seriously as a conservationist.

But judging by these old pics, she decided to go for a whole new, sexy look.

Terri also recently opened up about her plans to have a third child with her late husband Steve.

While walking the carpet at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend, the 52-year-old revealed she had suggested having a third child prior to Steve's tragic death in 2006.

'I said to Steve, 'Let's have a third',' Terri told E! News.

'And he said, 'You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?''

'Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born,' Terri added.

'He said, 'Do you think we could have a boy?' And then Robert was born, and they're perfect. They're easy kids; they're wonderful to me; they're such a help.'

Terri walked the carpet alongside 18-year-old Bindi and also spoke about their sweet relationship.

'I think the secret is love at first sight,' Terri said.

'Some people don't believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody.'

- NZ Herald

