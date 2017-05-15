25 Years of Shortland Street: Michael Galvin

By Nicky Harrop for New Zealand on Screen

As Shortland Street turns 25, New Zealand on Screen opens the archives to bring us 25 years of trivia.

If there's one many that symbolises Shortland Street, it is Michael Galvin. From the soap's debut episode, to today, Galvin has played Doctor Chris Warner for most of the clinic's 25 years. In that time, his character has transitioned from surgeon to CEO, and has emerged unscathed from a veritable smorgasbord of personal crises.

But there's one memory that haunts Galvin to this day - having to attempt to rap in a cast musical episode. Here he relives the trauma, and reveals how an unexpected turn of events shielded him from too much embarrassment.







You can watch Michael Galvin's full Shortland Street rap here:







See more great Shortland Street moments here, in NZ on Screen's collection.

Are you a Shortland Street superfan? Take our quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

- NZ Herald