Sunrise executive producer reveals the best and worst celebrity guests

By Andrew Bucklow

Some of the world's biggest stars have dropped into the Australian Sunrise studios, but some were far more pleasant to deal with than others.

According to the show's executive producer, Michael Pell, the Channel Seven breakfast show is regularly able to secure massive guests thanks to years of contact-building.

"More often than not, the stars themselves sign off on their own press schedule," Pell told news.com.au.

"They know Sunrise. It's built a reputation. And it makes smart business sense. When celebrities come on Sunrise to promote movies or albums or shows, they tend to sell. The Sunrise audience is extremely engaged."

Next week the Sunrise team will welcome one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Tom Cruise, for an in-studio exclusive.

Cruise has a reputation of being extremely friendly and easy to work with, but not every huge star is like that according to Pell.

In a news.com.au exclusive, the Sunrise executive producer spills on the best and worst celebrities to have appeared on the show.

The best

Ed Sheeran: He's an all-round good guy. Always early, always professional, always a magical performer, and always up for anything. Nothing is ever off limits. He's the most un-famous famous person we've had on.

Continued below.

Related Content Celeb chef Simon Gault to open Viaduct restaurant Celeb secrets: What it takes to rock a bikini in your 50s Nicole Richie gets smacked in the face during interview

Matt Damon: Just an all-round good bloke. He spends time chatting with the crew and fans between commitments. Nicest guy in Hollywood.

Miley Cyrus: We hosted a breakfast TV concert with her at the Opera House. Some artists don't bother to do their own sound checks. Miles spent the entire day prior with us on site for the set up. She had a clear focus. A smart business woman.

Katy Perry: She's been on Sunrise five times throughout her career. The difference with Katy is she wants to be here. She's into it. She loves her craft and she loves the fans. And she has a wicked sense of humour. She's also freakishly good at remembering names.

Justin Bieber: He gets a bad rap, but Bieber has always been a true professional. He first came to our studios as a 15 year old. While the screaming fans made that morning famously chaotic, the Biebs liked Sunrise enough to come back and perform three times since.

The worst

I don't want to name names, but you'll probably be able to guess some of the worst guests of all time.

The former sitcom star: A few years back we had an American actor in the studio who promised us nothing was off limits. The hosts asked him about his former wife whom he'd starred in a reality TV show with. His new wife was in the green room watching on and wasn't happy. So he verbally attacked a producer, calling him a "vile, sick dog".

The reality TV star: She was LIVE in the Sunrise studio for a world first interview, just hours after splitting from her husband of just days. She looked down the entire time. Wouldn't talk to anyone. But when we asked about her handbag collection, she lit up.

The singer: She was eight hours late for a press day at a Sydney hotel. She'd had a big night, and couldn't hide it. She didn't want to be there and ended up walking out of our interview.

The action movie star: He showed up to late to Brekky Central and appeared disorientated throughout the appearance. We later discovered he'd been out all night and came straight from the nightclub to the studio.

The comedienne: She's a massive star making big movies, but there wasn't much she found funny. Maybe our Aussie humour was lost in translation, but she snapped and insulted her way through our interview. Maybe we just caught her on a bad day.

- news.com.au