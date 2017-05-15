2:00pm Mon 15 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jennifer Lawrence looks absolutely terrifying in 'mother!' movie poster

By Bronte Coy

The 'mother!' movie poster starring Jennifer Lawrence. Photo / Twitter
The 'mother!' movie poster starring Jennifer Lawrence. Photo / Twitter

If you're after a truly disturbing Mother's Day tribute, look no further than Jennifer Lawrence's new movie poster for mother!

The 26-year-old actress stars opposite Javier Bardem, Kristin Wiig and Michelle Pfeiffer in director Darren Aronofsky's upcoming psychological horror.

In the movie's first promotional poster, Lawrence appears in a Holy-like pose ... holding a bleeding heart that she's clearly pulled from her own chest (vomit).


But possibly the most frightening aspect of the whole thing is Lawrence's face.

She looks like one of those creepy dolls you had as a kid that you just knew was moving around while you weren't looking.

Also, why is she so shiny?

And why are her eyes so vacant?

We're never sleeping again.

mother! is slated for release in October.

- news.com.au

By Bronte Coy

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 15 May 2017 15:30:46 Processing Time: 17ms