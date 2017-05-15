Is King Arthur the year's biggest flop?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Turns out movie fans weren't itching to see another King Arthur movie.

Warner Bros' pricey new take on the classic English tale, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, opened in third place with estimated weekend sales of US$14.7 million in US and Canadian theatres, a tiny sum for a film that cost an estimated US$175 million to produce.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, from Walt Disney Co, held the No. 1 spot in its second week with sales of US$63 million, researcher ComScore Inc said.

Snatched, the Amy Schumer comedy from Fox, opened with US$17.5 million to place second.

While King Arthur may do better overseas, the big budget for the Guy Ritchie-directed fantasy means Time Warner Inc's studio division is unlikely to recoup its production and marketing costs.

Warner Bros.' slate for the rest of 2017 look more promising, with the upcoming DC Comics' superhero films Wonder Woman and Justice League later this year, as well as Christopher Nolan's World War II Dunkirk drama.

King Arthur was expected to debut in third place with US$18.8 million, according to Hollywood Stock Exchange. Co-written by Ritchie, the film features Charlie Hunnam in a story that traces Arthur's journey to the throne.

The movie only scored 26 per cent reviews at Rottentomatoes.com where one critic called the film "a brutal, bleedin' mess".

Village Roadshow Pictures is a partner in the film with Warner Bros.

In Snatched, Schumer plays Emily Middleton, who is dumped by her boyfriend ahead of an exotic vacation. She decides to take her mother Linda, played by Goldie Hawn, and the two end up being kidnapped.

Only 39 per cent of critics posted positive reviews for this Mother's Day offering from 21st Century Fox Inc's film division.

The movie was expected to bring in US$21 million, according to Box Office Mojo, which put the production budget at US$42 million.

- Washington Post