Did Harry Styles have a baby with Kiwi model Georgia Fowler?

Harry Styles' new solo album was released on Friday, and one song in particular has been turning heads for its suggestive lyrics.

Kiwi finds Styles singing about a past relationship, and the chorus features the eyebrow-raising refrain; "I think she said 'I'm having your baby, it's none of your business'."

Fans have been speculating whether the song is about a past relationship with a New Zealand woman, and whether the chorus reveals that the pair had a secret child.

Okay so is @Harry_Styles song Kiwi about a NZ girl who wanted to have his baby?!! — Davina Ruby (@DavinaMcginn) May 12, 2017

IM HAVING UR BABY AND ITS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS #HarryStylesAlbum pic.twitter.com/wVz3IJGvvN — hahaharry (@mykiwiangel) May 12, 2017

me: what is kiwi about

harry: iM hAvInG yOuR bAbY iTs NoNE oF yOuR bUsInEsS pic.twitter.com/LY1n640Xrj — Tayla (@theresnowaters) May 11, 2017

Styles has been romantically linked to Kiwi model Georgia Fowler in the past, with UK paper The Mirror reporting that Styles and Fowler had spent a night on a romantic spa date.

Back with @portmans_ A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on May 9, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Fowler, who grew up in Auckland and attended Diocesan School for Girls, has modelled for Victoria's Secret and Chanel. She has also been romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the past.

UK Comedian James Corden gave his own take on the baby rumours, tweeting: "I'M having the baby and it IS my business."

I'M having the baby and it IS my business. — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 12, 2017

But the lyrics of the song may not be intended to be taken seriously, with Styles telling BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw yesterday that the song began as a "joke".

"This kind of started out as a joke, and then now it's one of my favourite songs," he said.

"It was one of the first ones I wrote for the album, when I was getting out a lot of energy. I hadn't written up in the studio for a long time and then this came out and I really like it now."

Harry Styles' concert is at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 2. The concert sold out in seconds.

- NZ Herald