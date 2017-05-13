Australian flasher interrupts Eurovision performance

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ukranian Eurovision Song Contest host Oleksandr Skichko urged competitors to "let it all hang out" during the competition, and one attendee took his encouragement to heart - by jumping on stage wearing little more than an Australian flag and a smile.

The streaker interrupted the mid-show performance by 2016 Eurovision victor Jamala, and managed to flash his backside to the world before a burly security guard wrestled him off stage.

The invasion was commented on by UK presenter Graham Norton, who apologised for the nudity, before suggesting that viewers get "back to Jamala".

The event did not go unnoticed by the thousands of viewers who were tweeting along with the competition.

#Eurovision Australian mooner Cheeky. Probably best performance of the night. 5/5 — Nick Calvert (@NickCalvert96) May 13, 2017

Australia have participated in the competition for three years, although the Europe-based competition has always been watched by millions of people in the country.

They were invited to compete in 2015 as part of the competition's 60th anniversary celebrations, but were allowed to return, even coming a close second to Ukraine during last year's contest.

- Daily Telegraph UK