Richlister Kiwi car mogul weds fiancee

A Kiwi richlister who made a fortune dealing in luxury cars today married a woman almost half his age at a lavish ceremony in Sydney.

Neville Crichton, 71, wed stunning Nadi Hasandedic, 38, at the University of Sydney's historic Great Hall.

Hasandedic arrived at the venue with her bridesmaids in a fleet of vintage Rolls Royces just before 4pm, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Bosnian-born Hasandedic wore a gown by Ersa Atelier which covered in pearlescent beads and a floor-length veil.

Sydney property developer John Boyd was Crichton's best man, and Boyd's wife Marly one of Hasandedic's bridesmaids.

Crichton reportedly paid $20,000 to tidy up toilets at the venue before the big day and spent another couple of hundred thousand dollars on the wedding itself.

A spokesman for the businessman and distinguished yachtie said the couple picked the venue because of its "unique atmosphere".

"The scale of the building and its design mean that it is able to be intimate when required, but also provide all the space and facilities required for their guests."

The wedding invitation said the 4pm ceremony would be followed by canapes and drinks on the university's quadrangle lawns.

About 250 people were expected to attend the wedding, which reportedly cost about $A1 million ($1.08m) - a figure Crichton's spokesman said was "an exaggeration".

The cost was "nowhere near" that sum, the spokesman said.

Last year's NBR Rich List put Crichton's fortune at $130m.

He is believed to be to be Australasia's largest independent vehicle importer via his company Ateco Automotive, which oversees distribution of brands including Maserati, Ferrari and Citroen, in New Zealand and Australia.

In January, Crichton sold his Sydney mansion in the top suburb of Point Piper for more than A$60m ($64m). That waterfront property, Portofino, was said to be the third-most-expensive property in Australia, according to a report from Australia's property business, Domain.

He later bought a new house, down the road from Portofino, for around A$33 million ($35m).

Crichton, who won the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race in 2002 in his maxiyacht Alfa Romeo I, is nicknamed Croaky after he had his voice box removed many years ago. He talks through an artificial implant by pressing a small hole in his neck.

He received a New Zealand national honour in 2012.

Crichton's citation for the Insignia of a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to yachting and business said he had transformed New Zealand's yacht and automotive industries and had also helped cancer sufferers.

"His vision, leadership and sporting passion have placed him at the forefront of yacht racing, representing New Zealand in regattas around the world with 174 race wins, and playing an instrumental role in establishing the New Zealand super-yacht industry as a world leader. He has mentored and inspired young sailors."

The citation said he had developed a career as a leading car importer and successful racing driver and, following his own recovery from throat cancer, he had helped develop methods to allow people to talk after a laryngectomy, providing support and inspiration for people suffering throat and associated cancers.

- Herald on Sunday