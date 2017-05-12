Lorde tells radio hosts she 'thought Russell Crowe was Australian'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Lorde has admitted to Australian radio hosts she had no idea actor Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi.

Playing a game of trivia on Triple J, Lorde was asked to identify the birthplace of the actor from a Gladiator film clip.

The singer, who claimed she once won a $50 bar tab and a pizza for her trivia skills, was stumped by the question.

Guessing, Lorde asked "Is he from New Zealand - Russell Crowe?"

"I thought he was as Australian as they come," she added.

Lorde also took 20-seconds to identify where green sits on a traffic light, despite her song Green Light.

She blamed not being able to drive on her slow reply.

Lorde is currently in Sydney for a "smash promo" for her new album Melodrama.

- NZ Herald