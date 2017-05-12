4:30pm Fri 12 May
Lorde tells radio hosts she 'thought Russell Crowe was Australian'

Lorde has admitted to Australian radio hosts she had no idea actor Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi.

Playing a game of trivia on Triple J, Lorde was asked to identify the birthplace of the actor from a Gladiator film clip.

The singer, who claimed she once won a $50 bar tab and a pizza for her trivia skills, was stumped by the question.

Lorde has been left dumbfounded after discovering fellow celebrity Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi. Photo / Youtube

Guessing, Lorde asked "Is he from New Zealand - Russell Crowe?"

"I thought he was as Australian as they come," she added.

Lorde also took 20-seconds to identify where green sits on a traffic light, despite her song Green Light.

Lorde has been left dumbfounded after discovering fellow celebrity Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi. Photo / Youtube

She blamed not being able to drive on her slow reply.

Lorde is currently in Sydney for a "smash promo" for her new album Melodrama.

- NZ Herald

