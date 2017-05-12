Anika Moa's awkward antics derail Frankie Adams interview

She was supposed to interview Frankie Adams. So Why did she keeping going to the toilet?

Anika Moa's antics during her interview with the star of The Expanse and One Thousand Ropes certainly raised Adams' eyebrows, especially as she kept asking to use the bathroom.

Moa also asked Adams, a former Shortland Street star, to recreate the soap's recent "Please tell me that is not your penis" scene.

At one point, Adams declared: "Why are you asking me about John Key?"

Thankfully, Moa also asked Adams some serious questions about her time on Shortland Street, her role on Aussie prison drama Wentworth, and her heritage.

Watch the full interview below: