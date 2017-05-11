12:20pm Tue 16 May
25 Years of Shortland Street: Peter Elliot

By Nicky Harrop for New Zealand on Screen

As Shortland Street turns 25, New Zealand on Screen opens the archives to bring us 25 years of trivia.
Peter Elliot played Dr David Kearney on Shortland Street.
Peter Elliott joined the cast of Shortland Street in 1996, playing Clinic Director David Kearney through to late 1999. In 2013, his daughter Lucy also began a three-year stint on the show playing Dayna Jenkins.

Here Peter talks about reaching burnout point but being "less than thrilled" to leave, and how he feels there is something of an imbalance in the way male characters are portrayed on the Street.



