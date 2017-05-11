Bernadine Oliver-Kerby joins Sky Sport for America's Cup coverage

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby is returning to our screens, leading Sky Sport's coverage of the America's Cup.

The former TVNZ newsreader will host the America's Cup - Race Day Review and marks a return to sports for Oliver-Kerby, who began her career as a sports reporter.

"It's an exciting time in my career," says Oliver-Kerby.

"I've been incredibly lucky to work with some fantastic broadcasters over the years, and this is just a natural progression. I'm a huge America's Cup fan and a passionate Kiwi, and I can't wait to see our boys have a crack at bringing the Auld Mug home... where it belongs".

Oliver-Kerby left TVNZ in February ater 25 years, without so much as a farewell morning tea.

At the time, she told the Herald: "Maybe I didn't get the memo. If there's something for me, I'm not there ... I haven't been invited."

The America's Cup officially begins with the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers later this month.

- NZ Herald