Steve Harvey's alleged list of demands to staff is insane

On screen, comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey has made his name as an affable and frequently hilarious presence.

If a newly-leaked alleged staff email is to be believed, behind the scenes is a very different story.

The 60-year-old, who hosts US Family Feud and is best known to Australian audiences for his notorious flub while hosting the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, has been the star of daytime talk show The Steve Harvey Show for five seasons.

An alleged email obtained by veteran Chicago media reporter Robert Feder and published on his website suggests Harvey makes for a pretty tough boss.

Feder reports that Harvey sent the email to all staff at the beginning of the show's current season.

It lists a lengthy set of demands to do with staff keeping their distance from the star - and facing forced removal should they disobey.

Some highlights:

• There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

• Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

• Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

• My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.

• I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

• Do not approach me while I'm in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

• I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.

• If you're reading this, yes, I mean you.

After five years of filming in Chicago, the show will this year move production to Los Angeles - meaning around 80 staff are out of a job, according to RadarOnline.

"He didn't offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show," RadarOnline quotes a source as saying.

"Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs."

