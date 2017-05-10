The 'Cash me outside' girl just destroyed David Spade on Instagram

By Nick Bond

One is a comedian who's spent 30 years in the business.

The other, a wayward teen best known for challenging an entire TV studio audience to a fist fight.

You'd think this would be an unfair match and yet somehow, after a chance meeting with David Spade, it was infamous 'Cash me outside' girl Danielle Bregoli who came out on top.

Bregoli shot to infamy earlier this year after a fiery appearance on a family drama-themed episode of talk show Dr Phil that showed the 14-year-old boasting about disobeying her mother - then challenging the booing audience to "Cash me outside, how bout dat."

Because this is 2017 and the world is an unrelenting cesspit, Bregoli's vile behaviour has turned her into an instant star. Since her outburst, she's been back on the Dr Phil show to boast about how she'd made the host famous, she can now command exorbitant fees for festival and public appearances, and has amassed a staggering 9.5 million Instagram followers.

But surely actor and stand-up comedian David Spade thought Bregoli was an easy target for mockery when he bumped into her at a Los Angeles eatery this week.

Posing for a picture together, Spade posted to his (comparatively paltry 800k) Instagram followers: "How bow dis. @bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me. Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken."

How bow dis. ( @bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me ). Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on May 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Bregoli's response? She reposted Spade's original picture - with his mediocre sledge intact, so all her followers could see exactly what he'd said - but added a cold-as-ice caption of her own:

"No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter."

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 8, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Surely there's a lesson here: If you ask someone to pose for a photo with the sole intention of sledging them to your fanbase, you'd better be prepared for it to bite you in the arse.

- news.com.au