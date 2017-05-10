Why the internet is having a field day with this sneaky plane photo

By Nick Bond

Rapper Bow Wow lives an extravagant life of expensive champagne, beautiful women and private jets.

Or at least, that's what he wants you to believe.

The 30-year-old musician and actor - who also describes himself as a 'mogul' on his Instagram account - posts regular updates about his lavish lifestyle to his 3.4 million followers.

One such snap, posted from an airport outside Atlanta yesterday, showed the rapper about to board a sleek private jet.

"Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets go," he told his fans.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

But did the rapper really travel to New York aboard a private plane? Only hours later, one canny social media user shared a picture that has now gone viral.

There's Bow Wow - real name Shad Moss, previously known as Lil' Bow Wow - seated in what looks like economy (the horror) on a regular ol' commercial flight to New York. He's playing on his phone and looks as thoroughly bored as the rest of us during air travel - a far cry from living it up on a private jet. Hell, this ain't even business.

Internet reaction to the picture has been predictably swift and savage.

All of twitter waiting for Bow Wow to land like pic.twitter.com/jkYCoxZ5sn — R. (@Spiral_Junction) May 9, 2017

How the internet caught Bow Wow pump faking pic.twitter.com/BYeQhG53JE — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow clearly needs to act his wage. — Cynia Barnwell (@notsocynicalC) May 9, 2017

Let Bow Wow be a lesson: Stop comparing yourself to folks on social media. Most of them aren't living how they claim. — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 9, 2017

Even worse, it appears that the private plane photo Bow Wow posted was just a picture he found from Google Images - and taken at an airport that's not even in Atlanta.

Google images fam? C'mon Bow Wow, this business isn't even located in Atlanta! @smoss pic.twitter.com/nl1hVbyaEc — Marcus (@WallStShawty) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow has sold more than 10 million albums throughout his career, so he's definitely not short of cash.

But he's not the first rapper to find himself caught out by Instagram boasts of wealth and excess - 50 Cent was scolded by a judge last year for frequently posting pictures of massive stacks of cash to his account. The problem? At the time, he was also filing for bankruptcy.

Mo Money, Mo Problems.

