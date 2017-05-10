3:01pm Wed 10 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Why the internet is having a field day with this sneaky plane photo

By Nick Bond

Bow Wow sprung flying commercial, the horror.
Bow Wow sprung flying commercial, the horror.

Rapper Bow Wow lives an extravagant life of expensive champagne, beautiful women and private jets.

Or at least, that's what he wants you to believe.

(L-R) Recording artists DJ Diplo, Bow Wow and DJ Skrillex attend the Grammy's last year. Photo / Getty
(L-R) Recording artists DJ Diplo, Bow Wow and DJ Skrillex attend the Grammy's last year. Photo / Getty

The 30-year-old musician and actor - who also describes himself as a 'mogul' on his Instagram account - posts regular updates about his lavish lifestyle to his 3.4 million followers.

One such snap, posted from an airport outside Atlanta yesterday, showed the rapper about to board a sleek private jet.

"Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets go," he told his fans.


But did the rapper really travel to New York aboard a private plane? Only hours later, one canny social media user shared a picture that has now gone viral.

There's Bow Wow - real name Shad Moss, previously known as Lil' Bow Wow - seated in what looks like economy (the horror) on a regular ol' commercial flight to New York. He's playing on his phone and looks as thoroughly bored as the rest of us during air travel - a far cry from living it up on a private jet. Hell, this ain't even business.

Bow Wow sprung flying commercial, the horror. Photo / Twitter
Bow Wow sprung flying commercial, the horror. Photo / Twitter

Continued below.

Related Content

Internet reaction to the picture has been predictably swift and savage.





Even worse, it appears that the private plane photo Bow Wow posted was just a picture he found from Google Images - and taken at an airport that's not even in Atlanta.


Bow Wow has sold more than 10 million albums throughout his career, so he's definitely not short of cash.

But he's not the first rapper to find himself caught out by Instagram boasts of wealth and excess - 50 Cent was scolded by a judge last year for frequently posting pictures of massive stacks of cash to his account. The problem? At the time, he was also filing for bankruptcy.

Mo Money, Mo Problems.

- news.com.au

By Nick Bond

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 10 May 2017 15:01:20 Processing Time: 20ms