Delta Goodrem 'devastated' by Seal and Heidi Klum's reunion

Delta Goodrem is reportedly "devastated" about Seal's recent reunion with ex-wife Heidi Klum.

Despite reports that something has been brewing between Delta and Seal on the set of The Voice, according New Idea, the "spark's back" between the UK singer, 54, and his supermodel ex.

The pair set tongues wagging when they appeared together on the red carpet, and Heidi Klum posted a video of the two of them together on Instagram, captioning it: "Back in step. Bringing my fave singer to my fave show to guest judge".

Back in step!! Bringing my fave singer to my fave show to guest judge @seal @nbcagt #SealAtAGT #LookOutAmerica #DontMissIt A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 1, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Delta reportedly did not respond well, with a source telling the magazine, "She and Seal have been quietly together for a while now".

The source added that Delta felt like she couldn't compete with Heidi, saying "not only is [she] a supermodel worth millions, [she and Seal] also have children together.

"It's always been at the back of Delta's mind that he will fall for Heidi again."

The news comes after Seal told Woman's Day he "loved" Delta and had a "close bond" with her.

He said: "I love Delta as a person, but it goes beyond that. I have an incredible amount of respect for her and I know how hard she works."

- NZ Herald