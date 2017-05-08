MasterChef's George Calombaris shoves fan at A-League grand final

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris shoved a man during a heated altercation at yesterday's A-League grand final.

The TV personality, whose company Made Establishment was last month found to have underpaid staff a total of $2.6 million, was taunted by members of the crowd about the pay bungle after the match.

Calombaris was called names by football fans as he walked on the pitch after Sydney FC defeated Melbourne Victory at Allianz Stadium.

A video shows the Channel 10 star angrily approaching one man in the crowd and shoving him before walking away.

A nearby police officer then had a quick chat to Calombaris as the crowd continued to abuse the chef, yelling out "cuff him" and "lock him up".

Fellow MasterChef personalities Matt Preston and Shannon Bennett were at the game with Calombaris and watched on as the heated exchange took place.

In a statement to news.com.au, Calombaris said he isn't proud of his actions at the game.

"I am really disappointed with what occurred last night," he said.

"I was genuinely shocked when post-match football banter turned into personal abuse about my family. I regret the way in which I reacted, I am disappointed that I let it get to me, and I sincerely apologise for offending anyone.

"While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family. I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I'm truly sorry that this has happened."

A NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP they'll be conducting further investigations into the incident.

"A 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old man after a football game," the spokeswoman said.

Last month Calombaris said he was "devastated" when he found out staff at three of his restaurants, The Press Club, Gazi and Hellenic Republic had been underpaid.

The 38-year-old was later mocked by comedian Dave Hughes on stage at the Logies over the pay drama.

"George said he was devastated to find out," Hughes joked.

"He was devastated when he found out. If he hadn't found out, he wouldn't have been devastated. But in his defence, he said he's a chef, not an accountant. Apparently that's why he cooked the books."

Last Friday the MasterChef judge appeared on Hughes' KIIS FM radio program and said he was warned by a publicist at the Logies not to react to the joke on camera.

"I knew all about it," Calombaris told Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek about the joke.

Calombaris was given a heads up about the joke by the MasterChef publicist who heard about it from someone watching Hughes practice the gag before the Logies broadcast begun.

"Anthony [the MasterChef publicist] said to me, 'please George, don't stick your finger up!'

"I was a gentleman and I smiled and I took it on the chin. It was a weird feeling, that's for sure."

- news.com.au