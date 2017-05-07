The Bachelor NZ: Why bachelorette Sarah chose to go home

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Bachelor NZ last night saw this season's first voluntary departure from a bachelorette.

Sarah Whales-Martin, the show's last intruder, made the call to leave after doubting her choice to join the reality romance show.

She also admitted she was "struggling" with her feelings for Bachelor star Zac Franich.

Read more:

• The Bachelor NZ: Lily says show is a 'shambles'

• Five celebrity mums we love

Whales-Martin announced her decision during a tense one-on-one with Franich.

"I'm struggling here; I'm struggling with opening up. I admire the way you're able to open up yourself and I can see you're genuine and 100 per cent into this and putting yourself out there," she told Franich.

"I'm not able to do the same. I've tried, I really have, but I would have thought by this point I'd be able to open up a lot more to you.

"I've made the decision to not stay here anymore and leave."

Continued below.

Related Content The Bachelor NZ: Lily says show is a 'shambles' Steph Rowe: Zac Franich's double date goes horribly wrong Video Watch: 'Intruder' Sarah leaves Zac behind

Franich was taken aback at Whales-Martin's decision, saying the moment caught him off guard.

"I'd be lying if I was to say I wasn't disappointed," he said.

"I guess I feel like you put really high expectations on yourself and you can be quite hard on yourself and I was willing to give you as much time as you needed," he said.

When host Dominic Bowden announced Whales-Martin's departure at the rose ceremony, the other girls were taken aback, with Claudia stressing that she was going to miss the Christchurch earthquake claims technician.

Sarah's exit leaves Claudia left with the "three amigos": Viarni, Hannah and Lily.

- NZ Herald