Netflix renews 13 Reasons Why for second season

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Controversial Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season.

The troubling show - which deals with the issue of the suicide of teenager Hannah Baker - will return to Netflix in 2018, executive producer Selena Gomez has revealed.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

She wrote on Instagram: "Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming."

The show will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah's shocking death, following the other characters as they start to recover.

It will consist of 13 episodes, just like season one.

Continued below.

Related Content 13 Reasons Why: How Kiwis are coping with the controversial Netflix series Netflix responds to 13 Reasons Why critics, adds more warnings Video Watch: '13 Reasons Why' trailer

No other details about plot or characters been revealed but showrunner Brian Yorkey recently insisted that if the show did return, Katherine Langford - who plays Hannah - would also be back.

He said: "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it."

The show has been slammed for depicting Hannah's suicide in graphic detail but writer Nic Sheff recently defended the decision.

He said: "When it came time to discuss the portrayal of the protagonist's suicide in 13 Reasons Why, I of course immediately flashed on my own experience. It seemed to me the perfect opportunity to show what an actual suicide really looks like - to dispel the myth of the quiet drifting off, and to make viewers face the reality of what happens when you jump from a burning building into something much, much worse.

Read more: 13 Reasons Why: How Kiwis are coping with the controversial Netflix series

"It overwhelmingly seems to me that the most irresponsible thing we could've done would have been not to show the death at all. In AA, they call it playing the tape: encouraging alcoholics to really think through in detail the exact sequence of events that will occur after relapse. It's the same thing with suicide. To play the tape through is to see the ultimate reality that suicide is not a relief at all - it's a screaming, agonising, horror.

"Of course, the fact that we're even having these discussions speaks of real progress to me," he wrote, comparing the 'silence equals death' slogan that surfaced in the 1980s with the rise of the HIV/AIDS epidemic to teen suicide.

"When it comes to suicide, I believe the message should be exactly the same. Facing these issues head-on - talking about them, being open about them - will always be our best defence against losing another life."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



- Bang! Showbiz