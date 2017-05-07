Sister Act musical coming to New Zealand

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Sister Act, The Musical is coming to Auckland. The ASB Waterfront Theatre will host the show - inspired by the Whoopi Goldberg smash-hit movie - in November and December.

The musical comedy promises all the glamour and energy that audience members would expect from a Broadway blockbuster.

It features thrilling scenery, gorgeous costumes, snappy one-liners and heart-pumping dance numbers.

An award winning composer is behind the music for the show. Alan Menken has won eight Academy Awards and worked on Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

The show will be the second big musical theatre production to be staged at the new Waterfront Theatre. The first was Billy Elliot late last year.

The production will feature NZ Idol finalist Keshia Tunks in the lead role as Deloris.

The show also promises powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a moving story.

Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the police hide her in the last place anyone would think to look - a convent.

Under the watch of the Mother Superior, using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

But in doing so, she blows her cover. Soon a gang is chasing her, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly-found sisterhood.

- NZ Herald