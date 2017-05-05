1:34pm Fri 5 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bruno Mars adds fourth Auckland show

Bruno Mars performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Supplied to the Herald on Sunday for use in HOS Living SUN 23Feb14 -
Bruno Mars performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Supplied to the Herald on Sunday for use in HOS Living SUN 23Feb14 -

It's 24K magic news for fans of Bruno Mars who had missed out on tickets for his three Auckland shows at Spark Arena.

The first two announced shows on Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28 went on sale at midday today and sold out almost immediately.

A third show was announced an hour ago and now a fourth and final show has also been added due to the overwhelming demand.

The newly announced shows are on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3. Tickets for the newly added shows are onsale now.

Supporting Mars is singer Dua Lipa, the winner of NME's Best New Artist Award.

Tickets are at livenation.co.nz

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 05 May 2017 13:34:52 Processing Time: 30ms