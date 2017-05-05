Bruno Mars adds fourth Auckland show

It's 24K magic news for fans of Bruno Mars who had missed out on tickets for his three Auckland shows at Spark Arena.

The first two announced shows on Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28 went on sale at midday today and sold out almost immediately.

A third show was announced an hour ago and now a fourth and final show has also been added due to the overwhelming demand.

The newly announced shows are on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3. Tickets for the newly added shows are onsale now.

Supporting Mars is singer Dua Lipa, the winner of NME's Best New Artist Award.

Tickets are at livenation.co.nz

- NZ Herald