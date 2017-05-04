Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has weeks to live: Report

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Playboy's Hugh Hefner has been told he has just weeks to live as he struggles to battle cancer, according to reports.

The National Enquirer magazine claim the 91-year-old Playboy founder has only three weeks to live.

It is understood Hefner has been hiding the news for some time as he allegedly battles the deadly disease.

"Hef is deteriorating rapidly. He's also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near," the magazine's source alleged.

Hefner didn't show up to the last Playboy party, raising concerns over his health.

It is not known what kind of cancer Hefner has.

The magazine said Hefner is aware that his family and friends are making arrangements for his burial, while his son, Cooper, will take the reins at the Playboy Mansion.

"He's already bought the burial vault next to Marilyn Monroe's in Westwood Village Memorial Park," the magazine reported.

Hefner has yet to respond to the claims.

- NZ Herald