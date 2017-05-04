Kendall Jenner was paid $363,000 for one Instagram for Fyre Festival

By Hannah Parry

The Fyre Festival organizers blew millions of dollars on their celebrity guests, private planes and yachts to promote their 'luxe' event - and yet failed to pay their caterers or even order toilets until last month, sources say.

According to Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was paid $250,000 US ($363,100 NZ) for one Instagram picture alone, while the event paid out hundreds of thousands for other top names such as Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski and Rose Bertram.

In fact, even the smaller Instagram stars and social media influencers were not paid less than $20,000 each.

Jenner's instagram photo promoting the festival has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, many of the festivals' suppliers claim they are still waiting to be paid for their services.

One supplier told Vice that 25-year-old organizer Billy McFarland had failed to grasp even the basics of putting together such a large scale event.

'There was no infrastructure to even support the equipment,' said a toilet supplier who was only contacted by the festival in April - just weeks before the event was due to start.

They warned that it didn't matter how much money they threw at the problem, the toilets and trailers simply would not get to festival through customs in time.

'They didn't even have a loading dock, they had no understanding of what vehicles were on the island to even move the stuff off the ship once it got there,' said the supplier. 'They said stuff like, 'Don't worry about customs; it's only for a weekend, you don't have to worry about customs.'

Another toilet supplier, who did not get the contract, quoted Fyre $1 million just for the basic equipment - not including the shipping and emptying charge - because they had left it so last minute.

But customs were a problem and officials on the Bahamas island have placed the site on 'lockdown' because 'Billy has not paid Customs duty taxes on the items that he imported,' the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism said in a statement obtained by ABC.

